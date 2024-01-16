Phat Girls Cuisine
Chicken
- Fried Chicken
6 -8 pc golden crispy party wings served with two sides of choice$20.00
- Phat Girl Sauced Signature Wings
8pc fried wings tossed in our signature tangy honey gold mild sauce served with two sides of choice.$20.00
Seafood
- Honey Jerk Salmon
8oz salmon pan seared in a Hot Honey glaze served over yellow rice with two sides of choice.$25.00
- Fried Whiting
2pc whiting served over white bread with two sides of choice along with coleslaw and our house sauce on the side.$20.00
- Maryland Style Crab Cake
1 8oz Maryland Style Crab Cake served over a bed of yellow rice served with two sides of choice.$38.00
- Crab Stuffed Salmon
pan seared salmon stuffed with a crab filling served over yellow rice along with two sides of choice.$40.00
Lamb
Sides
Phat Girls Cuisine Location and Hours
(980) 318-7708
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 1:30PM