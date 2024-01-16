Phat Girls Cuisine
Food
Chicken
Seafood
- Fried Whiting
2pc whiting served over white bread with two sides of choice along with coleslaw and our house sauce on the side.$20.00
- Maryland Style Crab Cake
1 8oz Maryland Style Crab Cake served over a bed of yellow rice served with two sides of choice.$38.00
- Crab Stuffed Salmon
pan seared salmon stuffed with a crab filling served over yellow rice along with two sides of choice.$40.00
- Maryland Style Crab Cakes$38.00
Lamb
Sides
Drinks
Phat Girls Cuisine Location and Hours
(980) 318-7708
Open now • Closes at 8PM