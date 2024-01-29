Phat Girls Cuisine
Bowls
- Baked Chicken$20.00
Baked leg quarter in an garlic and herb blend served with mashed potatoes, 5 Cheese Mac, and Buttered Broccoli.
- Garlic & Herb Salmon$25.00
8oz pan seared salmon topped with a garlic and herb butter served with mashed potatoes, 5 Cheese Mac, and Buttered Broccoli.
- Honey Garlic Salmon$25.00
8oz pan seared salmon topped with a garlic and herb butter served with mashed potatoes, 5 Cheese Mac, and Buttered Broccoli.
- Garlic & Herb Lamb Chops$40.00
5pc Lamb Chops topped with a garlic and herb butter served with mashed potatoes, 5 Cheese Mac, and Buttered Broccoli.
- Honey Jerk Lamb Chops$40.00
5pc Lamb Chops topped with a honey Jerk glaze served with mashed potatoes, 5 Cheese Mac, and Buttered Broccoli.
Honey Garlic Salmon
8oz pan seared salmon topped with a garlic and herb butter served with mashed potatoes, 5 Cheese Mac, and Buttered Broccoli.
Phat Girls Cuisine Location and Hours
(980) 318-7708
Open now • Closes at 8PM