6 -8 pc golden crispy party wings served with two sides of choice
1pc leg quarter baked in garlic and herb blend served over rice with two sides of choice.
2pc thick slices of beef home style meatloaf topped with a sweet ketchup glaze served over yellow rice and two sides of choice.
shredded chuck beef with potatoes, carrots and gravy served over rice two sides of choice.
2pc whiting served over white bread with two sides of choice along with coleslaw and our house sauce on the side.
1 8oz Maryland Style Crab Cake served over a bed of yellow rice served with two sides of choice.
5pc lamb chops served with a honey jerk glaze served over rice with two sides of choice.
5pc crispy party wings.